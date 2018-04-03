Proposed budget doubles deputies in Roanoke elementary schools

ROANOKE, Va. - In another step toward making kids safer in Roanoke City Schools, the city's proposed budget includes funding to double the number of law enforcement officers at elementary schools.

The superintendent asked the City Council for the increased funding to add four more sheriff's deputies to work in the city's 17 elementary schools.

"I think it's a great idea. Anytime you can increase law enforcement presence in the schools, it's a good thing because it reduces response times and if there's an incident, we're able to respond much sooner," Roanoke City Sheriff's Office Major David Bell said.

This is just the latest move to step up security measures. Just last week, the school district announced former Roanoke Police Chief Chris Perkins will come on board as the new chief of security in May.

