Prosecution in Roanoke murder trial focuses on key witness

ROANOKE, Va. - The defense for a man accused of killing two people in northwest Roanoke last year said Monday that there's not enough evidence against him.

Dominic Townes is accused of killing two people inside a Hanover Ave house last October: Jacob Sallah and Travis Turnage. The prosecution is relying on a witness who heard the gunshots but didn't see them fired.

"I was flipping out. I didn't know what to do. There were two guns coming through my door," Larry Hodges said.

Hodges testified that he opened the door to the house and saw Townes standing there with two guns drawn. Townes then came inside. Hodges fled, so he only heard the gunshots and didn't see them fired.

Townes was in court Monday for day one of the trial, as were family and friends of the victims. Townes is facing two second-degree murder charges.

Some shocking details did come out. One victim was shot 17 times -- the other, 6.

Defense is arguing that Townes is innocent. They're emphasizing that no witness saw shooting, there's no DNA evidence and no weapons were recovered.

Police body camera footage of the crime scene was shown to the jury Monday in court.

The case will pick back up Tuesday morning. It could potentially last into Wednesday.

Family members of the victims say they're still heartbroken and don't understand why it happened.

