Protesters demand apology from Roanoke police chief over rape comments

ROANOKE, Va. - Protesters are calling for an apology from Police Chief Tim Jones.

Last week, in an unscheduled discussion about rape at a recent Roanoke City Council meeting, the police chief opened up a conversation about sexual assault.

As we've reported, Jones presented recent crime statistics showing 10 more reported rape cases last year compared to 2017. But it's the way he phrased it that has many upset, saying he's blaming the victims.

"All too many young women put themselves at risk when alcohol and social behavior goes bad, and that's what we are seeing the greatest in our investigations," Jones said at the meeting.

Protesters plan to be outside the Municipal Building Monday at 2 p.m.

