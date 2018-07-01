Protesters gather in Roanoke, speak against immigrant family separation

ROANOKE, Va. - Around 100 people came to Elmwood Park in Roanoke Saturday to voice concern over the separation of immigrant families.

This came as hundreds of protests took place across the country amid reports of the government separating children from their parents at the border and alleged mistreatment.

The protesters said they wanted to raise awareness of the problems they perceive with the current process and they want families to be able to stay together.

They staged a "lie-in" during which many protesters lied on the ground in Mylar blankets, which pictures have shown workers give to many of the children in these facilities. They believe the government should be treating children better.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.