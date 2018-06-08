Public art added to the Roanoke City Municipal Building

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a colorful new addition to the Roanoke City Municipal Building.

"Be the Change" is a series of portraits on the first floor of the Roanoke Municipal Building. The public art project features works by Patrick Henry High School students and is supported by the Roanoke Arts Commission.

The goal of the project is to capture the diversity and enthusiasm of the students in the Roanoke Valley.

"We really wanted it to be relatable to everybody that sees it. There's gonna be a lot of juvenile, young people coming throughout this hall. So we wanted to use fairly young people, and we wanted them to be very happy," said Olivia Dempsey, a graduating senior.

The inspiration for the portraits came from the broad range of Patrick Henry High School students.

