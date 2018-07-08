Pulaski Church of God breaks ground for new sanctuary

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - For Tony Eads, the fire that destroyed the sanctuary at the Pulaski Church of God feels like it happened yesterday.

“It's a day I'll never forget. I have a small daughter who was born just eight days before the fire," Eads said.

For more than a year, pastor Donald Jones said the near 300-member congregation continued its services in what used to be a dining hall.

“It will go back to being a dining hall, but it has worked out very well for a temporary worship facility,” Jones said.

It's temporary because crews just broke ground for a new sanctuary and children's worship area Sunday morning.

Long-time member Marsha Scott is filled with joy.

“This church is part of my heritage. I have so many memories here,” Scott said.

Scott said the tragedy of the old sanctuary, which was a total loss of more than $2 million, only brought the church family closer together.

Eads hopes this weekend’s groundbreaking will send a message.

“I hope that the community sees what God can do through a tragedy,” Eads said.

Members of the congregation said they're excited about the construction, which begins Monday morning.

