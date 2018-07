ROANOKE, Va.- - The new pump track at Wasena Park is open for business. It was installed over two days by the Roanoke Chapter of the International Mountain Bicycling Association and volunteers.

The group raised $30,000 during GO Fest in October to purchase the track.



It is hoping to start another fundraiser for $20,000 to add more pieces to the track in the future. The track is open for anyone to use.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.