Pumpkins and apples in southwest Virginia nearly damaged from Florence's wind and rain

ROANOKE, Va.- - Farmers in southwest Virginia are waiting for their land to dry after Florence brought heavy rains and flooding to the region destroying some of their produce.

It's been a long growing season and now it's time to pick the pumpkins. Planting started in June for Layman Family Farms. Eric Layman says it was already a difficult year even before Florence came along.

"We were late getting a lot of pumpkins in and then we were late picking a bunch of pumpkins now. And the humidity is really high and hasn't helped much."

Thankfully they were able to set up a pumpkin patch with enough variety for people to buy and more are on the way. Other crops at the farm were also affected by the recent rain and wind.

"I lost the apples that fell off the trees because of the rain. We had some sunflowers damaged. But all of our corn is still standing good. So we are fortunate," said Eric Layman.

Tim Belcher of Rolling Meadows Farm is trying to sell the last of many of his seasonal fruits and vegetables that were impacted.

"You can see where they wanted to try to start blighting and this is from all the rain. They really come to a drastic halt. We pretty much lost all of our late squash and cucumbers.

Belcher says his biggest problem was the saturated ground for several days. Peaches and beans got a lot of water. So did apples, which are now in full season.

"Common problems in your apples you have small bruising which come from the apples banging together in the wind," said Belcher.

Even though the crops may have received too much water, Blecher says the fruits and vegetables are still safe to eat.

