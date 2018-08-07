Purses, credit cards stolen from cars at night in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Botetourt County deputies are asking for help identifying a man who they say steals purses and credit cards from cars at night.

During July and August, there have been numerous thefts from vehicles in Botetourt County.

The sheriff's office says the person has used the stolen credit cards at stores in Roanoke City.

Deputies are warning people to always remember to lock their cars.

Anyone with information should call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8230.

