Rabid raccoon found in Raleigh Court

By Alison Wickline - Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health is warning Roanoke residents after a rabid raccoon was found. 

The raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Raleigh Court area near Arlington Road southwest. 

Health leaders say a dog came into contact with the raccoon over the weekend. The dog was vaccinated, but will be monitored for 45 days. 

Officials say to help prevent the spread of rabies:

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you don't recognize.
  • Report animals acting unusual.

