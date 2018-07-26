Rabid raccoon found in Raleigh Court

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health is warning Roanoke residents after a rabid raccoon was found.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Raleigh Court area near Arlington Road southwest.

Health leaders say a dog came into contact with the raccoon over the weekend. The dog was vaccinated, but will be monitored for 45 days.

Officials say to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Vaccinate your pets.

Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you don't recognize.

Report animals acting unusual.

