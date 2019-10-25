Rail Yard Dawgs prepare for home opener at The Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. - There's no place like home for Roanoke's Rail Yard Dawgs.

By Friday night, the Rail Yard Dawgs will have three away games under their belt, but those don't compare to their first home game at The Berglund Center Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

What makes this season even more special is the team's new Paws and Pucks beer. This hockey season, Big Lick Brewing is making the beer. The Berglund Center will donate $2 from every can sold to Angels of Assisi.

You can find Paws and Pucks beer in cans or on tap starting Saturday, just in time for the home opener.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent time on the ice with Rail Yard Dawgs players and coach before the big game to see how special this first home game really is.

For the full 2019-2020 game schedule, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.