Rail Yard Dawgs teach Roanoke children hockey basics

ROANOKE, Va. - Children in Roanoke had a chance to learn the game of hockey from some of the best.

Members of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team stopped by The Villages at Lincoln on Thursday afternoon to teach them the ins and outs of the game.

The kids had a chance to try out the players' equipment and ask questions about the game.

They also shared what else they enjoyed.

"Playing catch, playing with the equipment and playing with my friends," said Maddox Dehate.

Kamari Scott said, "They can (teach) us to play hockey, and if we want to, we can play hockey."

Each child in attendance got a voucher to attend a future Rail Yard Dawgs game.

