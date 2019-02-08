Raise $1,000 to help kids, rappel 10 stories in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Bring out your adventurous side this May by rappelling down the tallest building in the Roanoke Valley.

This year, those going Over The Edge will be rappelling down the Higher Education Center in Roanoke.

This event raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Virginia.

The organization partners adult volunteers, called Bigs, with children to provide a system of ongoing support for children in single-parent and low-income families.

If you are one of the first people to register and raise $1,000, then you get to rappel down the 10-story building.

The organization is looking to raise $75,000.

The event is being held Saturday, May 18, starting at 8 a.m. and ending after the last rappeller comes down.

Click here to register and start fundraising.

If you have any questions, contact Josh Thoemke at 540-798-0108 or email jthoemke@bigslittles.org.

