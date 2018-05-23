RCACP is taking in more stray animals during severe weather

ROANOKE, Va. - The recent severe weather has had an effect on local animal shelters.

Staff at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection said they brought in 20 stray dogs and a couple of cats over the weekend. Many of the animals are still at the Roanoke facility, making it overcrowded.

Employees are encouraging anyone who lost an animal to contact the center as soon as possible. They also said it's important to microchip your pet.

"This is where dogs who are picked up by Animal Control come, from Roanoke County, Roanoke city, the town of Vinton and Botetourt County. They're also where animals found by the public are dropped off as well. So if you're missing your best friend check here first," said Melinda Rector, director of operations for RCACP.

If you can't stop by the shelter, you can check the Facebook page or contact RCACP by phone at 540-344-4922.



