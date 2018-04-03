Real estate tax increase approved for Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va.- - Voters in Pulaski County will soon see the largest tax increase in the county's history after their $40 million decision was made last year.

A 13-cent real estate tax hike is helping to fund the new middle school.

Dublin middle and Pulaski middle schools are in desperate need of repairs. By 2020, students at both schools will attend a new consolidated school built from the ground up.

The move is thanks to a ballot referendum people voted for and passed in November.The new school will cost more than $40 million plus interest.

To help fund the cost, real estate taxes will increase by 13 cents.

"As part of the referendum explanation, so that the voters knew exactly what they were voting on, including language that said the real estate levy would need to be adjusted from 9 to 13 cents depending on what approach the financing board took," said Jonathan Sweet, chief administrator officer.

The board of supervisors voted on the increase during a public hearing last week and it will be applied to all assessments in Pulaski County.



"Some people are very excited for the opportunity for their tax dollars to be invested in a new middle school," said Sweet.

The increase will start during the June collection cycle.

Property owners are currently paying 64 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.