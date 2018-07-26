Recent rainy weather affecting attendance at Splash Valley water park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Recent storms have affected attendance at a local water park.

Splash Valley is taking stock of its numbers as the season winds down. Compared to 2017, attendance is down by about 5,000. Staff members say that's likely due to a rainy July.

Splash Valley did see better numbers in June, with one day being the highest-attended day in the history of the park -- they saw 2,000 visitors that day.

Scott Ramsburg, with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, says there is still plenty of time to get out and support Splash Valley.

"It's a great place to cool off during the summer. There's still plenty of time in the season to come out and, heck, if it does rain, check our indoor pool operating hours because we're fortunate enough to have an indoor facility as well," says Ramsburg.

Friday night, Splash Valley is hosting a Hang Ten event with extended hours and a cookout.

The park is open daily until Aug. 12 and then weekends only through Labor Day Monday.



