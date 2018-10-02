Recent study shows that lack of sleep in teens attributes to risky behavior, depression

ROANOKE,Va. - If you have teenagers in your house, you may be surprised to learn that they're getting less sleep than ever before.

A recent study from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that teens who get more sleep are less likely to try risky behaviors.

Experts say if that,if teens want to sleep a little longer, it may be a good idea to let them. According to the study, more than 70 percent of high school students average less than eight hours of sleep.

Karen Pillis, the director of youth development for Family Services of Roanoke Valley, believes excessive use of technology could be involved.

“They are watching social media and other somewhat dangerous sites to teens all night long and that is keeping them awake. We know that good sleep hygiene is that we don't have those screens in your room because that light will keep you up,” said Pillis.



The study found that teens who slept less than six hours a night contemplated suicide, were more aggressive, had increased chances of using drugs and were more likely to take part in unsafe sex.

“When you have terrible sleep habits, the next day you are tired, crabby and more prone to depression, anxiety and aggression, because you have not done what is necessary to keep you as healthy as possible to deal with all that's going on in the world,” Pillis said.

Some signs of serious problems that parents can look out for regarding sleeping and depression include isolation, constant change in friend groups and missing school.

Pillis said that just watching teens is not the goal, but creating lifetime healthy habits is.

“We can monitor all we want, but we want to build within the teen their own decisions and (that) is what we all want,” Pillis said.

Family Services wants to remind parents that it offers free teen support groups that teens can sign up to attend.

