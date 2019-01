SALEM, Va. - Salem police are looking for help identifying two people who are believed to be involved in a fraud scheme.

A credit card skimmer was placed on a local ATM, according to police. Detectives are currently investigating a credit card fraud case.

The two people in the above photos are persons of interest.

Anyone with information should call 375-3083 and ask for a detective.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.