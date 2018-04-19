Red Cross, WSLS 10 honor heroes at annual breakfast

Celebrating heroes.

The Red Cross and WSLS 10 honored dozens of people in our community Thursday morning, who have gone above and beyond.

The winners took the stage at the Hotel Roanoke to accept their awards.

The nonprofit handed out plaques for 10 different categories.

Organizers say it's important to give back to ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

“It really is just such a pride. First, what the American Red Cross does in our country, but also seeing what people we have in our community, what people are stepping out and sometimes we don't even know what's going on and how these folks are making an impact, saving a life,” said Jackie Grant, executive director.

One woman, who a hero helped save, even showed up in person to sing his praises to the audience.

