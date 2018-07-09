Red Cross in 'desperate' need of blood

ROANOKE, Va. - There’s a desperate need for blood donations in our area right now.

The Roanoke American Red Cross is hoping for an increase in donations. The organization not getting enough blood to supply hospitals with what’s needed.

The need for donations is more severe in the summer time, and director Jackie Grant says O negative blood, also known as universal blood, is the greatest need right now.

"The American Red Cross has a blood shortage right now due to the tough Independence Day week. We had about 500 less blood drives and that equated to 15,000 less donations of blood," said Jackie Grant, the director of the Roanoke American Red Cross.

You can call 1-800-Red Cross to schedule an appointment, or visit your local page on the Red Cross' website for more information on how to donate.

