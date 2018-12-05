Red kettle donations drop significantly in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - The Salvation Army is struggling to fill its red kettles this season.

At the start of this week, donations were down in the Roanoke Valley by over $50,000 compared to this time last year.

In the hopes of raising awareness about this issue, Captain Andy Seiler, corps officer of the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley, is setting out to ring a bell for 48 hours straight. He will begin doing this at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bonsack Walmart.

The Salvation Army helps low-income families and victims of domestic violence and homelessness.

Shifts are still available for anyone wanting to volunteer to ring a bell. Email bellringersroanoke@gmail.com if you're interested.

Click here to make a donation from home.

