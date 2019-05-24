Red Sox bring World Series trophy to Carilion Children's Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - Baseball's biggest prize showed up in Roanoke Friday morning.

Representatives from both the Boston and Salem Red Sox put Boston's 2018 World Series championship trophy on display for kids inside Carilion Children's Hospital. The team also brought a championship ring from Boston's title run last year, as well as rings from Boston and Salem's 2013 titles.

Carilion Children's Hospital representatives say little visits like this do a lot of good for their young patients.

"It's exciting for our patients to have something to look forward to in their day-to-day hospital stay," said Sarah Kress of Carilion Children's Hospital. "Getting the opportunity to come out and see something really cool like this trophy gives them the drive to get out of bed, helps them with their physical ailments and brings them a lot of joy."

