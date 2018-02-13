Region sees over 600 new jobs, nearly $100 million in new investments in 2017

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Regional Partnership is celebrating big gains in economic development in 2017.

In its annual report released Tuesday, the organization said $89 million in new investment and 633 jobs were created in the area last year. That's thanks to businesses such as Deschutes Brewery, Harkness Screens and Humm Kombucha, which expanded or moved to the region.

"I like the idea that we're continuing momentum, that we're continuing to attract attention from businesses that are looking to locate somewhere, as well as it's an endorsement of our business climate that so many companies are expanding here," Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said.

This year, the partnership has a new focus: creating a pipeline between local colleges and businesses to keep young professionals in southwest Virginia.

"As local businesses are looking for talent, it would be great for the talent we're producing to stay, stay here, especially people that grew up here and know about the region, to keep them here long term," Erin Burcham, director of talent solutions, said.

The organization also announced economic gains from outdoor activities last year, including more than $613,000 of economic impact from the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

Click here to see the full report.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.