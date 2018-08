ROANOKE, Va. - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has reached capacity for large dogs.

Mike Warner, interim executive director of the animal shelter, said they received a high number of intakes for large dogs since Sunday, and continuing through Friday.

So far they've impounded 20 stray dogs and 10 owner-relinquished dogs.

Currently, the animal shelter has 30 dogs as well as 30 cats available for adoption.

