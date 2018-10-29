Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection receives grant to renovate lobby

ROANOKE, Va. - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke is getting a makeover.

The shelter just received a $13,000 grant from PetSmart charities to enhance the front lobby area. RCACP applied for the grant in March, hoping to make the lobby space more friendly to workers and adopters. Along with a new front desk area, the renovations will include a television showing pictures of adoptable animals and information about them.

"Now we're going to be able to branch out a little bit and make it more attractive and make people more attracted to come in and adopt," said Melinda Rector, director of operations for RCACP.

The shelter just dealt with a serious overcrowding issue and staff members are hoping this grant will make it easier for people to come in and adopt or reclaim their animals.

Rector said the shelter is expecting to receive more grants from PetSmart in the near future.



