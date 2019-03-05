Reimagine 419 plans moving forward with public hearing Tuesday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Efforts to redevelop one of the busiest sections of Roanoke County continue Tuesday night.

The Roanoke County Planning Commission wants your feedback on the revised draft for Reimagine 419.

The goal of the original draft, released in 2016, was to create a walkable, bikeable, mixed-use district. The plan calls for developing a town center over the next two decades to increase entertainment and housing options.

County leaders said there's not a lot of difference in this latest version.

"One of the biggest concepts is the diverging diamond interchange at 419 and 220, and that's kind of why this whole process has been somewhat delayed is that we've had a traffic analysis done to make sure that that would work as part of the study," planning director Philip Thompson said.

You can give your thoughts at the public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center.

