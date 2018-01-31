Remains found identified as missing Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say they have positively identified human remains found in July.

The remains found in a wooded area off Radford Road are that of Edme Merle-Perez.

She disappeared last March.

The man charged in connection with her disappearance, Dayshaun Kent, pleaded guilty earlier this month to concealing a dead body. He also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, as he admitted to killing Merle-Perez's two cats.

Police say they are still waiting for additional testing and analysis from the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death. Once that happens, there may be additional charges.

Kent will be sentenced in April.

