Remembering those who died during 9/11

Roanoke, Va. - As the remembrance of Sept. 11 is slowly approaching, local fire stations in our area are ensuring the community never forget the people who died that day.

The Botetourt County Fire Department helped host the annual 9/11 Memorial Step Climb this morning.

The walk honored those who sacrificed their lives to save others during the tragic event.

The department collected donations during the event. All proceeds went to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The chief of the Botetourt County Fire Department, Jason Fergusn, said the memorial reminds him why he does his job.

"As as the chief of the department, it definitely reminds me of the value of our people and the commitment and dedication and really putting some sweat into it to remember those that have gone before us," Ferguson said.

The Fire Department said it hopes that the tradition will carry on and become bigger each year.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.