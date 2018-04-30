Renovation Alliance gives facelift to 16 homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Several businesses in Roanoke partnered with Renovation Alliance to rebuild, paint, or fix 16 homes in the area.

The community renovation day is an effort to rebuild homes of low-income homeowners across the Roanoke Valley.

The fixes include carpentry, painting, plumbing and even yard work.

Volunteers say it's not only a great way to build teamwork with their crews, but to come together for a good cause.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors hosted this annual event.

