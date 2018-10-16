Renovation Alliance receives grant to improve households across southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Federal funding will help a Roanoke-based nonprofit improve dozens of homes across southwest Virginia.

Renovation Alliance is getting $119,745.23 to fix problems for about 40 low-income households in Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd and Franklin counties. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Housing Preservation Grant Program.

Staff members say the money will help with improvements like ramps, roof repairs and HVAC replacements.

"We help to retain home ownership, we help to retain quality of life for these homeowners and we help them stay and continue to be vibrant members of their communities," said Ellie Rigby, executive director of the Renovation Alliance.

The nonprofit, which only has two full-time employees, often relies on volunteers for home modifications.



