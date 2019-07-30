Renovations in works at Roanoke College thanks to grant, donors

SALEM, Va. - Big changes are in the works at Roanoke College thanks to new funding.

The school was just awarded a $250,000 grant to help fund renovations in the library, fitness studios, the education department and other buildings.

Students will see changes to the appearance and also to technology.

"Teaching today is vastly different than preparing teachers 25, 30 years ago even and the technology they need in the classroom, so that's a big upgrade there. Then, there will be things to turn a classroom into just a more modern looking space in addition to the technology," said Aaron Fetrow, Roanoke College vice president for resource development.

The grant challenges the college to also raise $250,000. Thanks to donors, they topped that, hitting about $512,000. The college isn’t done yet. The goal is to raise $150,000 more.

