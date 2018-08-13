Report shows safety recommendations, improvements for Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. - Safe and drug-free: Those are the top priorities of the Division Safety Audit Committee, established by the Roanoke City School Board. The committee has finalized its annual report which looks at ways the district can improve safety.

The report cites some accomplishments:

A total of $100,000 spent to upgrade and install security equipment, primarily used to upgrade two-way radios and security camera systems.

An evaluation of each school facility and its needed safety upgrades. The report shows plans are being made to reconstruct entryways at 17 schools to make them safer.

The school board voted to allocate $2 million for security upgrades.

The report also highlights future recommendations dealing with school safety. Those include applying for a grant to upgrade radios and intercom systems at Highland Park Elementary and John P. Fishwick Middle School. The committee is also discussing plans for a community disaster drill with the help of law enforcement and other first responders.

The report also looked at ways to improve learning environments and discipline in the schools. Results of parent climate surveys are expected this fall. Schools are also trying out alternatives to the school suspension program in some middle schools.

The report will be presented to the school board at its meeting Tuesday night.

The Division Safety Audit Committee was established by the Roanoke City School Board in 2014.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.