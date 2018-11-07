Rescue Mission breaks fundraising record for Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission has broken yet another fundraising record with its popular Drumstick Dash 5K.

Last year's sponsorships accounted for a record $156,000 of the fundraising total, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year.

Race director Uneita Mathews hopes that bodes well for the mission's goal this year of raising $300,000 between sponsorships and registrations to help feed homeless families at the Rescue Mission.

New this year, the Rescue Mission is offering custom dash beanies and sweatshirts as incentives for participants to also sign up as individual fundraisers.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.