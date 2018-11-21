Rescue Mission gears up for Thanksgiving Feast, Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a busy afternoon at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, everything from people coming in to pick up their packets and T-shirts for the Drumstick Dash, to all the food preparations for the Thanksgiving feast expected to draw some 600 guests.

The Briscoe Family traveled from Indiana to be with their loved ones in Roanoke for Thanksgiving.

They're also planning to do a little running.

“I'm excited because I get to run with my dad for the first time in the race,” Kate Briscoe, a participant of the Drumstick Dash, said.

While Forest Wagner looks forward to Thursday’s race, he's grateful for all the volunteers coming together to make this holiday special.

“It’s great to get that many people together. It's really a great foundation for the community,” Wagner said.

The Rescue Mission, along with the volunteers, spend all year preparing for the drumstick dash.

“This is the culmination of all that work. It takes hundreds of volunteers for both the dash and the feast. We couldn't have done it without them,” Tracy Altizer, chief development officer of the Rescue Mission, said.

The Drumstick Dash begins Thursday at 9 a.m.

