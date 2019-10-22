Research from Roanoke Youth Leadership Alliance shows local teen vaping is on the rise

ROANOKE, Va. - Some Roanoke-area teens are throwing the red flag on their peers who are using Juul's and other vape products.

Students with the Roanoke Youth Leadership Alliance presented their research to Roanoke City Council Monday night.

According to their findings, youth vaping locally is on the rise.

They want the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to require e-cigarette sellers to register with the state to help cut down on sales to minors.

The students feel it's important for them to be a part of the process, too.

"It takes a village mentality, but that village includes youth, and we need the youth of the village to also speak up and let their own friends know and what their own choices are and why," said J.D. Carlin, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Prevention and Wellness specialist.

People who support vape products see them as a safer alternative to regular cigarettes.

But many teens aren't using it to quit smoking, but rather just start vaping.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.