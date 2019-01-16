Resident displaced after fire sparks in Hollins home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One person is displaced after a fire sparked in the Hollins area.

Roanoke County firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 6900 block of Thirlane Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The neighborhood is not far from Northside Middle and High.

When crews arrived, they didn't see any fire from the outside of the house but did discover smoke and flames inside.

The resident made it out safely.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 10 minutes. They don't yet know what caused it and there's no damage estimate yet.

The resident is staying with family.

