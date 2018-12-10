Residents shovels snow to get out, city crews plow roads

ROANOKE, Va.- - Roanoke city leaders say crews have now transitioned from plowing main streets to neighborhood roads.

The Public Works Department in Roanoke City sayS some of the challenges of plowing include vehicles parked on the street and those parked directly across from another vehicle.

Mary Roach spent most of her morning digging her way out of her driveway so she could go to work at Hollins University. She was not expecting this much snow.

"I grew up in Southern California. I was in denial about getting a snow shovel because I didn't need one. Actually this is my neighbor's," said Roach.

As of late Monday afternoon, her street in northwest Roanoke was still covered. So she and her neighbors did what they could to make a pathway to get out.

"I was hoping someone would come through today but not yet. I did see a couple trucks driven by with the plows on them but I think they're headed more towards the larger streets," said Roach.

According to the Public Works Department, the priorities for clearing snow include getting the major streets first, followed by Valley Metro bus routes and then neighborhood streets.

The city aims to have 95 percent of major streets and bus routes clear within 24 hours of the snowfall ending.

Then crews will aim to have 90 percent of neighborhood streets cleared within the next 24 hours.

Roach said she plans to get a shovel of her own and be ready for the next snow event.

"It's a good workout. It will be nice if we could plow a little bit more on our street. But it's fine. I don't mind," said Roach.

To help crews speed up the snow removal process, the city is asking residents to park their cars in a driveway or on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.