Residents along Old Mountain Road sign petition calling for improved road safety

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Residents along a Roanoke Valley road are fed up with speeding cars and tractor-trailer traffic.

Fred Gorrell has lived on Old Mountain Road for 24 years. Just days ago, that almost came to an end when a car hit his truck as he was backing into his driveway.

"Now I don't have a vehicle and I almost got killed," said Gorrell.

More than 300 people including Gorrell and other residents along Old Mountain Road have signed a petition asking Roanoke County, Roanoke city and the Virginia Department of Transportation to do something. They're asking for the speed limit to be lowered to 35 mph along the residential area -- parts of that area are 45 mph. They also say the road is not made for tractor-trailer traffic. And they want more law enforcement.

"We need to slow the traffic down. We need to make this road no thru trucks like it used to be," said Gorrell.

"We need the presence of the police out here more regular, sitting radar," said Mark Hicks, who also has lived on Old Mountain Road for 24 years.

Along with the petition, residents have compiled information about driveway counts, traffic counts and lane widths. The goal is to convince officials that Old Mountain Road is a safety concern -- one that should be addressed as soon as possible. But Gorrell didn't want to just take the traditional route. He and his neighbors have displayed these checkered flags.

"If they're going to drive the road like it's a race track, let's do a little silent protest," said Gorrell.

We spoke with Roanoke County transportation officials, who say they have received the information and have passed it along to VDOT. Any decision about the road would also involve the Board of Supervisors.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.