ROANOKE, Va. - A portion of a downtown Roanoke street is closed after authorities say wind shifted scaffolding being used for construction.

Officials say 2nd Street SW between Church Avenue and Luck Avenue is closed to car and pedestrian traffic after scaffolding in that area shifted.

Construction crews are reportedly working to stabilize the scaffolding, and residents are being asked to avoid the area until the problem is fixed.

