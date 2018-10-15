Residents at Riverwalk Apartments in Salem getting help from Red Cross

SALEM, Va.- - The Red Cross was back out helping residents flooded out of their apartments. Several residents at Riverwalk Apartments in Salem were evacuated Thursday due to flooding.

The Red Cross said about 40 units were affected.

An emergency shelter that opened Friday night has since closed. The organization thought it would be better to go to the complex to bring supplies to those who need them. Crews passed out cleaning kits to renters and assessed their damage.

"We have caseworkers in the Riverwalk apartments to get anyone and everyone of this been affected by this flooding. What we want to do is set them up so they can plan for recovery and that's what we're here to do," said Kristen Perdue, Red Cross disaster program specialist.

The Red Cross will return to Riverwalk Apartments again Tuesday to meet with residents.



