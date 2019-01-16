Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for some good food and even better deals, because Roanoke's annual Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

The goal is to introduce more customers to downtown dining. Dozens of restaurants are offering lunch deals for $10 and three-course dinner deals for $20 or $35.

Restaurant owners say the special week comes at a good time because business is typically slower in January.

"It's really cool because it gives people the opportunity to spread out of their norm and to try new places and maybe find a new location where they can hang out at," said Dave Hirshman, the executive chef at Billy's.

"You can get a three-course meal and a pint of beer for under $30. ... It's a pretty good opportunity to come out and check out our menu without feeling too overwhelmed," said Jacob Reeves, general manager at Three Notch'd.

Below is a list of all of the restaurants participating:

202 Social House: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Aesy's Restaurant: $10 lunch

Alexander's: $35 dinner

Aly Baba: $10 lunch

Beamer's 25: $10 lunch

Bernard's Gastropub & Eatery: $10 lunch, $35 dinner

Billy's: $10 lunch, $35 dinner

Blue 5: $10 lunch, $35 dinner

Blue Ridge Burrito Co.: Restaurant's choice lunch

Cabo Fish Taco: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Caribbica Soul: $10 lunch

Cedars Lebanese Restaurant: $10 lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner

Corned Beef & Co.: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner

Fork in the Market: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner

Fortunato: $20 dinner, $35 dinner

Frankie Rowland's: $35 dinner

The Front Row: $10 lunch

Lenore Restaurant: $20 dinner

Lew's Restaurant: Restaurant choice lunch

213 Lux Lounge: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Morning Brew Coffee Co.: $10 lunch

On the Rise Bakery: $10 lunch

PitaPit: Restaurant's choice lunch

The Quarter: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

The Regency Room: $35 dinner

RT Smith's Deli: Restaurant's choice lunch, $10 special breakfast option

The Salad Factory: Restaurant's choice lunch

Scrambled: $10 lunch

Shishka: $10 lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner

Table 50: $35 dinner

Three Notch'd: $20 dinner

Tuco's Taqueria Garaje: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Wall Street Tavern: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner

Zeezee's Vegan Restaurant: Restaurant's choice lunch

Roanoke Restaurant Week runs from Thursday through January 27.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.