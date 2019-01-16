Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for some good food and even better deals, because Roanoke's annual Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.
The goal is to introduce more customers to downtown dining. Dozens of restaurants are offering lunch deals for $10 and three-course dinner deals for $20 or $35.
Restaurant owners say the special week comes at a good time because business is typically slower in January.
"It's really cool because it gives people the opportunity to spread out of their norm and to try new places and maybe find a new location where they can hang out at," said Dave Hirshman, the executive chef at Billy's.
"You can get a three-course meal and a pint of beer for under $30. ... It's a pretty good opportunity to come out and check out our menu without feeling too overwhelmed," said Jacob Reeves, general manager at Three Notch'd.
Below is a list of all of the restaurants participating:
- 202 Social House: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- Aesy's Restaurant: $10 lunch
- Alexander's: $35 dinner
- Aly Baba: $10 lunch
- Beamer's 25: $10 lunch
- Bernard's Gastropub & Eatery: $10 lunch, $35 dinner
- Billy's: $10 lunch, $35 dinner
- Blue 5: $10 lunch, $35 dinner
- Blue Ridge Burrito Co.: Restaurant's choice lunch
- Cabo Fish Taco: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- Caribbica Soul: $10 lunch
- Cedars Lebanese Restaurant: $10 lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner
- Corned Beef & Co.: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner
- Fork in the Market: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner
- Fortunato: $20 dinner, $35 dinner
- Frankie Rowland's: $35 dinner
- The Front Row: $10 lunch
- Lenore Restaurant: $20 dinner
- Lew's Restaurant: Restaurant choice lunch
- 213 Lux Lounge: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- Morning Brew Coffee Co.: $10 lunch
- On the Rise Bakery: $10 lunch
- PitaPit: Restaurant's choice lunch
- The Quarter: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- The Regency Room: $35 dinner
- RT Smith's Deli: Restaurant's choice lunch, $10 special breakfast option
- The Salad Factory: Restaurant's choice lunch
- Scrambled: $10 lunch
- Shishka: $10 lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner
- Table 50: $35 dinner
- Three Notch'd: $20 dinner
- Tuco's Taqueria Garaje: $10 lunch, $20 dinner
- Wall Street Tavern: Restaurant's choice lunch, $20 dinner, $35 dinner
- Zeezee's Vegan Restaurant: Restaurant's choice lunch
Roanoke Restaurant Week runs from Thursday through January 27.
