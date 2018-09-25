Restoration Housing kicks off Villa Heights Recreation Center project

ROANOKE, Va. - A historic property in northwest Roanoke is set to be revitalized.

On Tuesday, Restoration Housing kicked off its third project -- the restoration of the Villa Heights Recreation Center. Supporters and city leaders gathered at the event to celebrate the start of construction on the property, which dates back to the 1820s.

Once restored, the Villa Heights Recreation Center will be a new home for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and will serve as an after-school center and office space.

"Bringing it back to life is important to me, not only to sort of revitalize the history of the building, but to revitalize the neighborhood," said Isabel Thornton, executive director of Restoration Housing.

This project, which was acquired by Restoration Housing last year, will be the third overhaul for the nonprofit organization. Its first two projects are located in the west end and are both used as affordable rental housing.

