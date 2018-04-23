Ride Solutions unveils new bike rack in Vinton

ROANOKE,Va. - The first Ride Solution station outside of the Star City is officially up and running.

The town of Vinton unveiled its bike station complete with five bikes today at the farmers market. This is the second station to be added this month. The first was on Melrose Avenue.

There are now a total of more than 80 available bikes in the Roanoke Valley.

"It really helps bridge a connection to our friends in Roanoke and the Greenway. I think it’s going to be something citizens can use for transportation and recreation, and as I mentioned earlier it adds to the cool factor here in Vinton," said Vinton Mayor Brad Grose.

According to Ride Solutions, an installment of bikes is set to arrive at Brown Robertson Park in the coming weeks.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.