Rising temps already a concern for pets and children in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - It may still be spring but it definitely feels like summer. The hot weather has already claimed two lives in central Virginia.

Twin babies left inside an SUV in Chesterfield have died. Both were found unresponsive Thursday evening. Neighbors say the parents, who, had just moved to the area, worked hard and were dedicated to their children. The incident is sparking concerns in the Roanoke area.



When a child is trapped in a hot car it only takes a few minutes for his or her body temperature to rise to 105 degrees.

According to kidsandcars.org it's important to make sure your child is never left alone in a car. Make sure children can't get into a parked car and make sure keys and remote openers are never within reach of children.



Beth Lay, of Roanoke, is a busy mom to a 5 year-old, 3 year-old and a 1 year-old. She said it isn't hard for her to forget to take her kids out the car.

"Thankfully I do have stuff that don't fit up in the front seat so I usually open the door get those things," said Lay.

Experts say the majority of cases involving kids left in hot cars are accidental, but planning ahead can keep them from being hurt.

