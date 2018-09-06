Road closures announced ahead of Olde Salem Days

SALEM, Va. - Olde Salem Days is back, and with it comes closures to some of Salem's main thoroughfares.

While the event itself doesn't begin until 9 a.m. Saturday, multiple road closures begin at 5:30 a.m.

Road closures include:

Main Street (from Thompson Memorial Drive to Chestnut Street)

Calhoun Street (in front of the police department)

South Market Street (from Main Street to Burwell Street)

Academy Street, Union Street, Broad Street, N. Market Street and College Ave. (one block in each direction off of Main Street)

The event showcases work from some of the region’s artisans and craftsmen.

For those looking to attend, free shuttle service is provided from Salem Football Stadium.

The event last until 5 p.m., and road closures are scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

