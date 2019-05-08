Road to Roanoke Mountain overlook closed until end of the season

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're waiting to take in the view from the Roanoke Mountain overlook, you should start thinking of other places along the Blue Ridge Parkway to get a photo op.

The National Park Service says the 4-mile road that loops around the mountain will be closed through at least the end of the season. The road has been closed since October, when Hurricane Michael caused mudslides and severe flooding that has left the road unusable.

Park Service officials say they will need to hire an engineer to survey the damage before beginning the work to repair the road. However, the engineer will need to be contracted with help from the Federal Highway Administration, and the National Park Service does not have a timeline for when they will fill the position.

