Roanoke 64-year-old woman dies after being attacked by 20-year-old relative, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating after a 64-year-old woman died Friday.

On Aug. 30, at about 11:30 a.m., police responded to 3533 Ferncliff Avenue NW regarding a well-being check on a resident.

With both police and fire-EMS personnel outside the home, they were not getting any response, according to police.

Officers made entry and found 64-year-old Charlotte Brewster, of Roanoke, in a bedroom along with 20-year-old Dontae Brown, of Roanoke.

Police said Brewster had injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers arrested Brown for violation of a protective order for a prior incident involving Brewster and Brown.

Brewster was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Brown was transported to the Roanoke City Jail and charged with malicious wounding and violation of a protective order.

On Aug. 31, police were told that Brewster had died.

On Sept. 1, an autopsy was performed and Brewster’s death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives and investigators are continuing to investigate this incident.

