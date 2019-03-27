Roanoke airport offers new flights to Florida

ROANOKE, Va. - If you've ever flown, you know it can be stressful getting to the airport early, checking your bags, going through security and trying to make a connecting flight.

New flights at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will make traveling a little easier.

Starting this spring, Allegiant Air is adding new direct, round-trip flights to Orlando and an airport just outside of Tampa. For about $150, people can fly to those destinations at least four or five days a week.

"It's going to allow people to fly nonstop, quickly, conveniently. they don't have to drive out of market," said Brad Boettcher, the director of marketing and air service development at the airport.

The new flights could also attract visitors to the area.

"People in Florida will be able to take advantage of really low airfare to visit Virginia's Blue Ridge and take advantage of the tourism aspect, as well," Boettcher said.

He added that more people flying could encourage airlines to add more flights and drop ticket prices.

"Hopefully now that they're going to be flying almost every day this summer, we'll get some downward pressure on the other air carriers, as well," Boettcher said.

Travelers agree the new flights are a good excuse to book their next vacation.

"I think it would be very nice to add more flights because that gives you more flexibility," said flyer Judy Booth.

"I think that's awesome," said Diane Rodil, another local woman who travels out of the airport frequently. "Anytime you can go anywhere from Roanoke and not have to go to a major hub is ideal because it cuts out on your travel time."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.