Roanoke airport on pace for most passengers in decade

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is again touting its increase in passenger traffic.

The airport had 57,828 passengers in August 2018, wich is 2,820 more than August 2017, according to the airport.

Since September 2018, the airport reports it's seen continual growth.

Year-to-date 2018 traffic is up 7.3 percent, which means the airport has seen 29,631 more passengers.

If this rate holds, 2018 will be the busiest year for the airport since 2007.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue through the summer of 2018, especially given our

strong traffic numbers in 2016 and 2017,” said Timothy T. Bradshaw, an aeronautical and astronautical engineer who is executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

“Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our customers are using our existing air service, and the carriers have taken note. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA. Between our traffic growth and Small Community Air Service (Development Program) grant, we are hopeful of obtaining additional air service,” Bradshaw said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.