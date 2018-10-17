Roanoke airport warns flyers to arrive extra early

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is warning flyers to arrive early for morning flights these last two weekends in October.

According to the airport, flights leaving the airport in between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on October 19, 20, and 26 are full.

Passengers should prepare for longer than usual lines at the security checkpoint.

The airport is working with the TSA to have the passenger screening open at 4 a.m. to accommodate additional travelers on those days.

As we've reported, this comes 10 days after dozens of people missed their 6 a.m. flights due to the TSA not opening early enough for the increased number of passengers.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.